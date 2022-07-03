Comedienne Bharti Singh has all the reasons to cheer up as she gets a year older today. Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a picture with Bharti on his Instagram stories in a green shimmery gown and wrote a small caption: "Happy Birthday my love". Bharti Singh Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About India's Comedy Queen.

Born on July 3, 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab, Bharti has been part of several projects including Comedy Nights Bachao, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, The Khatra Khatra Show and many more. This birthday is more special as she is celebrating with her baby Gola. Her family and friends including Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary, Mubeen Saudagar and other are sending across their best wishes for her. Bharti Singh Birthday Special: 7 Times the Queen of Comedy Was a Confident Fashion Stunner (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30)

Mubeen wrote with a heart emoji: "Happy Birthday to my sis God bless you" Many of her fans also shared birthday wishes. One fan commented: "Happy birthday Laughter Queen!" Another fan wrote: "Happiest born day bharti ji"

