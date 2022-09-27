A video from Rahul Vaidya's birthday bash is going viral online which sees wife Disha Patani trying to sing alongside Sonu Nigam. Well, as per the clip, Rahul drops a bomb on Disha by saying she should sing for him on his birthday, to which, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress adds she'll perform a duet with Nigam. And at last, they both croon to Shah Rukh Khan's "Main Agar Kahoon" from Om Shanti Om. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar Lashes Out at the Trolls Passing Negative Comments About Her Character From the Show.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

