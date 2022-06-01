Actress Disha Parmar has lashed out at social media trolls for talking trash about her character in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. It is a family drama that revolves around the lives of a couple, Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood played by the actress and Nakuul Mehta respectively.

Disha Parmar's Response to the Trolls

The amount of hate or the kind of things these so called avid watchers write even for a fictional character is beyond unreal! Rather disgusting. To an extent calling the character a ‘Slut’ and taking out their frustration is just unfathomable 1/2 — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) May 31, 2022

So much Hate For a Fictional Character?

But i also read some really lovely & beautiful messages from the most of you people. Who may not like everything happening in the show but there’s a way how you put your thoughts across! Love to you all ♥️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) May 31, 2022

