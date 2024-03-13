Elvish Yadav's latest track, "Rao Sahab Rollin", has garnered significant attention. The YouTube sensation and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, who was in the headlines for a slap incident involving Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, released a teaser from the music video on March 13, ahead of its official release on March 15. However, what truly captivated everyone was the inclusion of the infamous slap incident within the video itself. This unexpected twist has sparked intrigue and discussion among viewers, adding an unforeseen layer of complexity to the narrative. 'Rao Sahab Rollin': Elvish Yadav Collaborates With Mahira Sharma for a Music Video, Teaser To Be Out on March 13 at THIS Time!.

Watch 'Rao Sahab Rollin' Glimpse Here:

#ElvishYadav upcoming music video #RaoSahabRollin also feature #Maxtern slap 😳😳 Planned controversy? Or using slap controversy to hype the song?pic.twitter.com/HM5jXIkqox — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)