While it looked like Extraction 2 would be hitting Netflix this year, it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer. The sequel starring Chris Hemsworth is set to hit the streaming platform next year. There is no set release date yet. The movie is directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Russo Brothers, and sees the return of Tyler Rake for another mission. Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Kickstarts Shooting for the Russo Brothers’ Film in Prague in Ice-Cold Weather, Shares Exciting Details (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet:

'Extraction 2' releases on Netflix in 2023 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ajmcZvdj1S — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)