Fargo Season 5 has its cast set and it seems to be a pretty impressive one. Noah Hawley's upcoming fifth season of it's crime anthology drama has Jon Hann, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason leigh lead the cast. There isn't much revealed about the plot yet aside from the fact that it will take place in 2019. It will answer two questions: When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours? Fargo Season 4: Chris Rock’s Crime Series to Premiere on FX on September 27.

