Gotham Knights has found its Harvey Dent and it's Misha Collins of Supernatural fame. Gotham Knight's is an upcoming series on CW that sees new and younger superheroes try to uncover a controversy amidst Batman's death. Gotham Knights will also star Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keagan and Navia Robinson.

Check Out The Source Below:

Misha Collins has been cast as Harvey Dent in ‘GOTHAM KNIGHTS’ for The CW.



(Source: https://t.co/QpScrCiYUy) pic.twitter.com/nTSuhBPUcn— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)