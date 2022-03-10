CW's Gotham Knights has just added a new member to their cast. Nava Robinson has joined the series as Carrie Kelly. For those who don't know, Carrie Kelly was the Robin from the comic run The Dark Knight Returns. She joins the series alongside Oscar Morgan and Olivia Rose Keegan.

Navia Robinson has been cast as Carrie Kelley in 'GOTHAM KNIGHTS' for The CW.



