TV star Harshad Arora, who was last seen playing the role of Satya in the popular television series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is no longer single. Well, as the actor and Naagin 6 fame actress Muskaan Rajput recently got engaged. The pair took to social media and posted beautiful monochromatic photo from their intimate engagement ceremony. "Taking the next step together," Arora captioned the image on Insta. Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Valentine’s Day Sans Hubby Vicky Jain! Actress Shows How She Celebrated the Special Day (Watch Video).

Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput Get Engaged:

