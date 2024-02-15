Ankita Lokhande celebrated Valentine’s Day without her husband, Vicky Jain, sparking curiosity among fans. The actress shared glimpses of her special day, offering a peek into how she chose to commemorate the occasion. In a video shared on social media, the actress radiated joy as she relished red velvet cupcakes to mark the day of love. She did mention in her Insta post, “I miss you @realvikasjainn”. In an interaction with Indiatimes.com, Ankita disclosed that Vicky had to travel to his hometown for work, so she didn't have any special plans for Valentine’s Day. Ankita Lokhande Steps Out for Date Night With Husband Vicky Jain; Couple Strikes a Stylish Pose for Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Ankita Lokhande’s Valentine’s Day Celebration

