I Am Groot first look poster out! The Marvel Studios' animated series is all set to release on Disney+ on August 10. Helmed by Kirsten Lepore, Vin Diesel reprises his role by voicing Baby Groot from the MCU films in this original shorts by Marvel. Captain Marvel 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ironheart, Fantastic Four, I Am Groot – Marvel Studios Announces The Movies And TV Series Releases For Phase Four And Five.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, is streaming August 10 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MQu43oCtOO — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 5, 2022

