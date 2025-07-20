Elon Musk-run xAI is likely to soon introduce "Baby Grok", a new artificial intelligence (AI) app that will be focused on child-friendly content. Musk shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) on July 20, 2025, and said, “We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content.” The “Baby Grok” is expected to provide a safe and engaging digital space for children and address concerns over online safety for younger users. Musk is now expanding xAI’s offerings to include tools for younger audiences. The post did not reveal many details about the app or its release timeline. However, the announcement suggests xAI’s intent to make AI more accessible and secure for all age groups, especially children. GPT-5 Coming Soon: OpenAI Researcher Alexander Wei Confirms Launch of Upcoming AI Chatbot, Praises IMO Gold Experimental Model.

Elon Musk Announces To Make Kid-Friendly AI App ‘Baby Grok’

We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

Elon Musk Says Baby Grok Is ‘Inspired by Baby Groot’

Inspired by Baby Groot — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

