Karan Kundrra is currently in Goa for the IFFIGoa Festival and he has happened to meet Jackie Shroff. The two were spotted in one frame in a car and were seen complimenting each other. Tellychakkar.com posted a video of the two on their social media handle. I Don't Have to Come from Anywhere to Say Keep Your Beaches Clean.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)