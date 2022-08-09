Rubina Dilaik is a confirmed contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, as per latest reports. The TV star who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and also won Bigg Boss 14 has been roped in for the dancing reality show. However, a official confirmation regarding this news is still awaited. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Confirmed! Anupamaa Actor Paras Kalnawat to Be Seen in the New Season of the Reality Dance Show (Watch Promo Video).

Rubina Dilaik in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)