Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal has slammed reports of him misbehaving with host Rohit Shetty. As he took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it." FYI, the rumours started doing rounds after in one of the recent episodes of KKK 12, Pratik was seen arguing with Shetty during a task. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Gets 440 Volt Electric Shock While Performing Stunt On Rohit Shetty’s Show (Watch Promo Video).

Pratik Sehajpal:

I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it... #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/HpU8mwxmQ0 — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) July 12, 2022

