It's not even a month since the winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 was announced, and the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT 4 is already grabbing headlines. According to reports, the makers of the reality show are aiming for a premiere in July but are still not able to decide on a host for the upcoming season. After Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss, refused to take up the role of hosting BB OTT 4, speculations suggest that Rohit Shetty and Sonu Sood are in talks to host. Sana Makbul won Bigg Boss OTT 3, which was hosted by Anil Kapoor. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ Grand Finale: Sana Makbul Wins Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show; Happy Netizens Call Her the Most ‘Deserving Contestant’.

Rohit Shetty, Sonu Sood in Talks To Replace Salman Khan As Host in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 4’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TellyMasala (@tellymasala)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)