According to TellyChakkar, TV actress, Surbhi Jyoti, has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Reports hint that talks are on between the makers and the star. However, an official confirmation whether she is doing KKK 13 or not is awaited. FYI, Surbhi is a very popular face from television who's known for portraying the role of Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: YRKKH Fame Mohsin Khan to Participate in the Reality Show – Reports.

Surbhi Jyoti in KKK 13:

