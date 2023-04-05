According to reports, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan has been confirmed for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Reportedly, he is part of the stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. However, an official confirmation by the actor is still awaited. Other names which are also supposed to be part of KKK 13 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Disha Parmar and many more. Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Doing Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 (Watch Viral Video).

Mohsin Khan in Khatron Ke Khiladi:

