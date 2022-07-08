Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 and spilled intriguing details. When show’s host Karan Johar quizzed Alia about Ranbir Kapoor’s surprise proposal at Maasai Mara, she shared some special details. The actress mentioned, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it.” She also stated, “He didn't tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara.” Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Effortless Friendship Saves Karan Johar's Show From Being Humdrum.

Alia Bhatt Reveals About Ranbir Kapoor’s Surprise Proposal:

