This season's Episode six is set to be a blast! Following the dynamic episodes featuring Sidharth Malhotra with Varun Dhawan, the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan promises to be equally entertaining. Disney+ recently shared the promo for the next episode, featuring Karan's 'first leading ladies' and best friends, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, gracing the controversial couch. The promo hints at discussions about the shoot days of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and more. Undoubtedly, this episode will unveil some of Karan Johar's secrets, making it a must-watch for fans. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Varun Dhawan Calls Karan Johar ‘Ghar Tode’; Sidharth Malhotra Jokes About SOTY Co-Actor’s ‘Big Ass’ (Watch Promo Video).

