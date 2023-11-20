Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who marked their entry into the film industry with the movie Student Of The Year, will be gracing the next episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan season 8. In the upcoming episode, the dynamic duo engages in a fun banter that promises to deliver a hearty dose of laughter and entertainment. In a new promo, Varun is seen discussing Karan Johar's knack for stirring controversies and while doing the same, he hilariously remarked, “In my dad’s film there is a character called 'Shaadiram GharJode'. He is Karan Johar "ghar tode.” Further, when asked by the host what Varun possesses that he doesn't, Sidharth answered, “A big ass.” The Bawaal actor then taking it in stride, humorously commented, “smooth as velvet.” This fun-filled episode will stream on November 23 on Disney+ Hotstar. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan ‘To Stir Up a Storm’ With Their Secrets in Next Episode; SOTY Stars Roast Karan Johar (Watch Promo Video).

Varun Dhawan Calls Karan Johar 'Ghar Tode’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

