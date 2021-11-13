Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Senga who had tied the knot in September 2014 are all set to embrace parenthood. Nikitin has shared a post on Instagram and announced that his ladylove is pregnant. The soon-to-be-parents would be welcoming their little bundle of love in 2022. Ever since the actor has announced this good news, congratulatory messages have been pouring in. Shiv Panditt who was thrilled hearing the news commented on the post saying, ‘Whaaaaaaaaaaaat?’, Rajniesh Duggall wrote ‘jai ho..!!!’, Gauahar Khan commented ‘Wow ! Soooo happy for the two of u ! God bless’, and many others have wished the couple in the comments section.

Soon-To-Be-Parents Nikitin Dheer And Kratika Sengar Dheer

