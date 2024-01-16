The popular Indian TV opera Kasamh Se first aired in 2006-2009. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor. On January 16, she took to her Instagram story to share a video posted by her company, Balaji Telefilms, celebrating 18 years of the popular show. Airing on Zee TV, Kasamh Se revolved around the lives of three sisters – Bani, Pia, and Rano. The main cast included Ram Kapoor, Prachi Desai, Arunima Sharma, Roshni Chopra, and Gurdeep Kohli. The characters of Ram Kapoor (Jai Walia) and Prachi Desai (Bani) gained significant popularity. Prachi Desai Makes Fans Nostalgic As She Reunites With Her ‘Kasamh Se’ Co-Star Ram Kapoor; Actor Says 'Still Looking Like the Little Baby I Knew 18 Years Ago’ (See Pic).

Check Out Ekta Kapoor's Insta Story Here:

Ekta Kapoor on her Insta stories

Also Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Telefilms (@balajitelefilmslimited)

