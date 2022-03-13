Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal welcomed their first child together on Saturday, March 12. The two have become parents to a baby girl! The Kumkum Bhagya fame actress’ brother Neil Banerjee shared this news with ETimes TV. He was quoted as saying, “We are extremely thrilled with this new addition to our family. Everyone in our family is in celebratory mode.”

Pooja Banerjee And Sandeep Sejwal Blessed With Baby Girl

