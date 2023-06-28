Mahesh Babu has bought a new car! The Telugu superstar is said to have purchased one of its kind gold-hued Range Rover SV. Reportedly, the starting price of the four-wheeler happens to be Rs 4 crore. The newly launched car comes with many supreme features. KGF Star Yash and Family Welcome Luxurious Range Rover SUV; Can You Guess Staggering Price of the Car?

Mahesh Babu Buys New Car:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT Auto (@hindustantimesauto)

Viral Pics of Mahesh Babu's Car:

Superstar #MaheshBabu buys a new Range Rover car whose worth is bigger than few south industry india actors lifetime pic.twitter.com/X6p9YQXBnV — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) June 24, 2023

