Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon, which was released in the theatres on January 19, is all set to make its digital premiere. The biographical drama follows the life and career of India's beloved leader and former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On Monday, March 11, ZEE5 took to their Instagram handle to share the OTT release date of the film by sharing a poster. The post read, "Har kirdaar nibhaate hain, Atal Bihari har roop mein dhal jaate hain! #MainAtalHoon premieres on 14th March, only on #ZEE5". Main Atal Hoon is set to release on ZEE5 on March 14, 2024. Main Atal Hoon Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Biopic Starring Pankaj Tripathi!.

Main Atal Hoon To Stream on ZEE5 From March 14:

