Here's a piece of good news for all the fans of Parth Samthaan, as the actor's upcoming web-series, Main Hero Bol Raha Hu with Patralekhaa will be coming on ZEE5 and ALT Balaji app from April 20. Along with this announcement, the makers also shared some psters which see the leads looking fab.

