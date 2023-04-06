Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, who were BFFs on the reality show, aren't on good terms anymore. Long back, Abdu's team had also shared an official statement making shocking claims against Stan. Now, Sunny and his friend Sanjay Gujar (Bunty) aka Golden Boys have revealed that MC Stan has changed after winning BB16. In a video, when a paparazzi asks the boys over MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's tiff, they claim that the rapper has got 'attitude' and needs to change for his own good. Abdu Rozik vs MC Stan: Abdu's Team Issues Statement on Feud, Accuses Bigg Boss 16 Winner's Management of Abusing and Breaking His Car.

Golden Boys on MC Stan's Changed 'Attitude':

