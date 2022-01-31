Tejasswi Prakash, winner of Bigg Boss 15, has been roped in to play the leading lady of Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6. The makers have dropped the show’s promo and shown glimpses of how Naagin will save the world with her powers. The sixth season of Naagin will go on air on Colors TV from February 12. The show will air on every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

