Few days ago, first promo of Naagin 7 took internet by storm. Fans of the supernatural show speculated that Ayesha Singh or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will play lead on the Colors TV show. However now, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh while speaking to ETimes TV has denied being approached by the makers of Naagin. She added that currently she's on break and is going through various offers in her kitty. Naagin 7 Promo Out! After Tejasswi Prakash, Is Ayesha Singh or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary The New Naagin? (Watch Video).

Ayesha Singh Is Not Part of Naagin 7:

Watch Naagin 7 Promo:

