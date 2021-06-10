Never Have I Ever Season 2 release date is here! If you happen to be a fan of the series, then Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s coming-of-age comedy is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 15. The trailer is also dropping soon on June 15 at a fan event. Excited, right?

Frenemies, casual friends, best friends aur love 💕 Never Have I Ever returns 15 July. Trailer drops in one week! 💃@neverhaveiever pic.twitter.com/e6Viq70ZvU — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 10, 2021

