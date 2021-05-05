Television actress Nia Sharma always speaks her mind on social media. And recently, amid these testing times, she had a suggestion for all the 'woke celebs'. The actress took to Twitter and advised the stars to not share proning techniques online amid the coronavirus scare, instead amplify doctors' videos.

To those ‘Woke celebs’ now teaching Proning technique on social media Kindly amplify the doctors’ videos if at all you want to spread awareness. You clearly didn’t know anything about it before doctors introduced it. ‘Google’ bhi hai hamare paas.#Proning — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) May 5, 2021

