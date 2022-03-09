For the first time since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Ewan McGregor is going to return as the fan favourite Jedi in his own series. We finally have gotten our first look at Obi-Wan Kenobi and McGregor still seems to be rocking the look. The series premieres on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.

Check Out The First Look:

First look at Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi Wan Kenobi. pic.twitter.com/6fmgrnQt7v — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 9, 2022

