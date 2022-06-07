A new still from Obi-Wan Kenobi has showcased a duel between Ewan McGregor's Jedi and Darth Vader himself. Taken from a moment in episode three of the series, it saw Obi-Wan being confronted by Vader and both duking it out, with Vader getting the upper hand rather quickly. Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3: Fans Rave About the Return of Darth Vader in Ewan McGregor's Disney+ Series, Call it Peak Star Wars!

Check Out The Still Below:

Official still of Obi-Wan vs Darth Vader from the #ObiWanKenobi series. pic.twitter.com/RurbMRAKJA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)