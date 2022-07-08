After dating each other for quite a long time, Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh are finally getting married. Their wedding is set to take place on July 9 in Agra. Now, ahead of the big day, the couple was seen visiting Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir to seek blessings of the almighty. It's said that the temple which the duo visited is 850 years old. Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh To Tie the Knot on July 9, Lovebirds Open Up About Their Destination Wedding in Ahmedabad or Udaipur.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)