Anjali Arora is a true fashion icon. She has cemented her status as a style star with her impeccable fashion choices. The internet sensation grabs the spotlight every time she steps out, and her latest appearance is no different. In her latest look, Anjali stuns in a dusty gold saree adorned with a black border and sequin embellishments. She pairs the look with a stylish blue halterneck blouse. The influencer opts for minimalistic jewellery with a single bangle, ring, and traditional dangling earrings. Her natural glam makeup enhances her features and complements the outfit perfectly. Her luscious locks left loose complete the stylish look with finesse. View Anjali Arora’s pictures below. Anjali Arora Slays in Crisp White Shirt and Jeans, Internet Sensation Looks Effortlessly Stylish in Cool and Casual Look (View Pictures).

Anjali Arora Stuns in Ethnic Wear

Anjali Arora Mesmerises in Saree

