Peaky Blinders season 6’s last episode, Lock and Key, was aired on BBC One on April 3. The finale of this popular gangster drama series has been lauded by the viewers on Twitter. The climax of the show starring Cillian Murphy as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby in this Anthony Byrne directorial has won audiences’ hearts and many even labelled the series as a perfect end.

A Perfect Scene

oh how beautifully this scene was done. steven knight, you king. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/0qovfzMfNY — maryam (@damnyoutommy) April 3, 2022

A Masterpiece

I don’t understand how people think this season of #PeakyBlinders was anything but an absolute masterpiece. The acting? The cinematography? The soundtrack? *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/00lVoJR23l — all panic! no disco (@daniellelongx) April 3, 2022

A Legend

TOMMY SHELBY, FOREVER A LEGEND pic.twitter.com/pgS7JW99fm — 🎨 pb spoilers (@luvpeaky0) April 3, 2022

Perfect Ending

thought i’d feel so heartbroken by the peaky blinders finale but honestly? it was perfect. a perfect way to say goodbye to such a beautiful show and to appreciate all that is the character of tommy shelby. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/kRS2DUCEmH — diya | FRAN DAY (@lewisxdaya) April 3, 2022

Peaky Blinders - Incredible Series

what an ending to the most incredible series to ever grace our tv screens, well done peaky blinders i’ll miss you #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/ksm01ukrj0 — nat (@natsiobhan_) April 3, 2022

