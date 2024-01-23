Udaariyaan stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta continue to share delightful moments even after leaving the show. Recently, the inseparable couple treated fans to a 'cute' PriyAnkit moment on social media. The video captures them enjoying golgappas, dancing, taking selfies, and more, showcasing their joyous time together. With the caption, "Presenting some draft videos of #priyankit," the duo maintains a strong bond, which is evident in their shared moments. Experience the charm of Priyanka and Ankit in the video shared on Instagram. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta Are Owners of 1 Acre Land on Moon, Thanks to Their Loyal Fans (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Shared By Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)