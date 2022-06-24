Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra aka Tapu in the ongoing show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). Raj has shared a few pictures on Instagram posing with Ranveer Singh and revealed that he has shot for a very special project with the ‘legend’ and he cannot control his excitement. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan And Siddharth Nigam Pose Together For A Cool Pic!

Raj Anadkat With Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

