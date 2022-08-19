Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a heart attack on August 10 is said to be 'critical'. A few reports also hint that the comedian's brain is damaged completely. Amidst this, it's Srivastava's friend, Rajpal Yadav, who posted a video on Instagram wherein he's seen praying for Raju's recovery so that he can return to his ‘sansaar’. Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor-Comedian's Death News Not True; Shekhar Suman's Tweet Confirms He is Still Critical.

Rajpal Yadav Prays for Raju Srivastava:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)