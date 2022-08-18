Contrary to the reports that are going on, it is not confirmed that Raju Srivastava has passed away after being admitted in AIIMS Delhi following a massive heart attack. The comedian is still in critical stage, and Shekhar Suman in a recent tweet, has asked fans to pray hard for his recovery. Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Was Critical Last Night and Is on Ventilator, Confirms His Manager.

Plz plz pray hard for our beloved Raju🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏har har mahadev. Om trayambakam yajamahe sugandhi pushti vardhanam Urvaru kamev bandhnan mrityu mukhshiye mamritat pic.twitter.com/GScGprzgun — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 18, 2022

A Journo Has Also Put Up Raju's Manager's Statement Refuting His Demise

#RajuSrivastava is critical but not dead. His manager urges all not to spread rumours. Let's pray together for his quick recovery. — Chirag Sehgal (@ChiragSehgal20) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)