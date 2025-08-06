The Great Khali and Vijender Singh, two of the most popular faces in combat sports, engaged in a fun arm wrestling contest with each other during the Pro Panja League 2025 opening ceremony on August 2. The second edition of the Pro Panja League got underway in Gwalior and it had a glittering opening ceremony where The Great Khali and Vijender Singh stole the show. The two had an arm wrestling contest with Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav playing the role of a referee. The arm wrestling contest between the two was a fun one with Vijender Singh trying hard to move The Great Khali's massive hand but being unable to do so. Both claimed victory in the contest, the video of which has gone viral. A total of six teams are set to battle it out in the second edition of Pro Panja League. The Great Khali Tries His Hand at Cricket, WWE Star Hits Powerful One-Handed Shot (Watch Video).

The Great Khali, Vijender Singh Engage in Fun Arm Wrestling Contest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pro Panja League India (@propanjaleague)

