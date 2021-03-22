Here's a piece of good news for all Sasural Simar Ka fans, as the daily soap is returning with a season two. Dipika Kakar shared the first promo of Sasural Simar Ka 2 and it will surely make you excited. In the video, Dipika as Simar promises to introduce a surprise soon. Have a look.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

