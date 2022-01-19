Shaheer Sheikh shared a serious news with his fans on Twitter, when he informed them that his father is on ventilator. The popular television actor shared his father's picture and asked his fans to keep in his prayers.

View the Tweet:

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

