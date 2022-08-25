She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Episode 2 is out and yes it gains momentum. Netizens are impressed with the Disney+ Marvel show's most recent chapter and what's in store for Jennifer Walters as she gets through with a little help from her friends. Here Are 11 Easter Eggs and References in She-Hulk! – Latest Tweet by GameSpot.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Twitter Reactions

Bruce is seen on a spaceship that is heading to Sakaar

Spoilers for She-Hulk episode 2 - - - - - WAIT HULK HEADING BACK TO SAKAAR OH MY GOD WORLD WAR HULK REALLY IS GONNA HAPPEN #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/7ipkiE2Fwt — Jack (-_•) // she-hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) August 25, 2022

Episode 2 Crisp Review!

#SheHulk episode 2 ROCKS! Tatiana Maslany is perfect as Jennifer Walters. I loved that it emphasized the importance of second chances. I love that she’s accepting her powers more! Return of Tim Roth to the MCU as Abomination after 14 years is INCREDIBLE! SAVAGE HULK COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/9oBbsr2DRo — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 25, 2022

Crazy Episode!

Episode 2 of #SheHulk is another really good episode! Seeing more of Jen's world as a lawyer is really cool and I can't wait to see more of that, everything about the Abomination case is so funny and Tatiana continues to be the absolute best I NEED MORE RN THO PLS pic.twitter.com/TZYoBKuZIZ — Jack (-_•) // she-hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) August 25, 2022

Abomination Scene!

#SheHulk has created a plot hole that people seem to be overlooking. The end of episode 2 has Jen watching a news report of Abomination breaking out of prison. The scene shown is the same one we see in Shang-Chi, which confirms the point in the time the show takes place. But… pic.twitter.com/wGzklU3Xv1 — JabYT (@jab_yt) August 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)