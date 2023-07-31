With the SAG-AFTRA strike going in full force, more and more actors are coming out to support the union and the latest is Tatiana Maslany who in a recent statement called out Disney's CEO Bob Iger. Having worked on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for Disney+, Maslany called Iger "out of touch with the workers." Recently Iger came under fire when he commented on workers asking for fair wages as "disturbing" and not being "realistic." Bryan Cranston Calls Out Bob Iger in an Inspiring Speech at the NYC SAG-AFTRA Strike Rally, Says 'We Will Not Have You Take Away Our Right to Work' (Watch Video).

Check Out Tatiana Maslany's Quote:

#SheHulk star Tatiana Maslany calls out Disney CEO Bob Iger "He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money ... it’s outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the… pic.twitter.com/DTABqovH9Y — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 30, 2023

