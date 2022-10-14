The finale of She-Hulk, Marvel's recently concluded Disney+ series, had a game-changer of a finale, where Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk breaks fourth wall properly, meets KEVIN and their conversation hints that a proper Hulk movie might be on the way. If that's not enough, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) also appeared in the episode as Smart Hulk, after being away to Sakaar, and he brings with him his son Skaar'. She-Hulk Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Tatiana Maslany's Marvel Disney+ Series and How it Sets up the World War Hulk Storyline!

Watch the scene below:

The finale episode has once again created a buzz among Marvel fans, who are eagerly waiting for a solo Hulk movie to happen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk (though Mark Ruffalo didn't have a solo MCU movie as a lead yet). Will that change now?

'Save it for the Movie'

“What was hulk doing in sakkar, oh save it for the movie” WTFFF WORLD WAR HULKKKK — Shad 🇧🇩 (@Shad_Shot) October 13, 2022

'Imminent'

'Emo Hulk Son'

Marvel was not satisfied with cuck professor Hulk and have now given him an emo Hulk son skipping over Planet Hulk and World War Hulk. Consider how it worked out for DC skipping over major storylines and introducing lots of characters quickly. pic.twitter.com/8Nnr1iXQnm — meme bastard charles khan (@mask_bastard) October 13, 2022

'Planet Hulk'

Welcome to Planet Hulk yall 😉 - - - - - - - - - - Skaar is officially in the MCU #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/JEjZzj1L9c — MovieJunkie401 🍿 (@MovieJunkie401) October 13, 2022

'Red Hulk is Coming'

Hulk fans are doing good, right now. She-Hulk was 🔥, Abomination’s back, Skaar’s in the MCU, World War Hulk is definitely happening, the Leader’s in Captain America 4, and Harrison Ford is playing Ross. Which means, Red Hulk is finally coming to the MCU. 😁 pic.twitter.com/D55MzT19VG — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) October 13, 2022

