Marvel has perhaps outdone itself as the studio has gone and above and beyond to advertise the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series starring Tatiana Maslany is being reportedly advertised on Tinder as a user matched with a profile named She-Hulk. When matched, the user gets an automated message from the account telling about the show and the release date for it. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts streaming August 18, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. She-Hulk Attorney at Law: Daredevil's Lighter Side to Be Explored in Tatiana Maslany's Disney+ Marvel Series.

Check Out The Post:

They really advertising She-Hulk on Tinder 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LVqt2v1UFH — 🌈ɥʇɐdozoſ🦄 (@jozopath) August 13, 2022

