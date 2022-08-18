The first episode for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has premiered, and we have gotten the answer to perhaps the most interesting question in the entire MCU - is Captain America a virgin? Turns out, he isn't as the post-credits of the first episode Bruce Banner himself revealing that information to Jennifer Walter who keeps pestering him the entire episode. With this revelation, fans are going crazy as it finally ends the long running meme. She-Hulk Review: Tatiana Maslany’s Marvel Series Is Chaotic Fun, But Embraces the Worst Aspects of MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

It's Confirmed!

A Really Wise Attorney!

We Finally Know the Truth!

#SheHulk Spoilers - - - - - Love this post credit! we finally know the truth so captain america lost his virginity in 1943 pic.twitter.com/WpmArTxcHG — Carlos (@CarlosWexler) August 18, 2022

Iconic!

And just like that, Tatiana Maslany has an Iconic MCU quote #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/UYIWmcB2CQ — She-Hulk Source (Spoilers) (@SheHulkSource) August 18, 2022

It Is Pretty Big News...

