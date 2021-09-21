Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been roped by India's Got Talent makers as a judge. The first promo of IGT sees the actress all energetic as she invites participants to audition for the show via the SonyLIV app from September 27. The show will air on Colors TV.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)